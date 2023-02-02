Sofia Carson and Diane Warren performed the song "Applause" from the film Tell It Like a Woman on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The ballad is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Diane Warren, who has been nominated for 13 Oscars and was given an Academy Honorary Award in 2022, wrote the song and accompanied Carson on piano on Kimmel Wednesday.

While wearing a pastel-colored ruffled gown, Carson sang the powerful lyrics, "Give yourself some applause, you deserve it/Give yourself some respect 'cause you've earned it/Give yourself some love 'cause you're worth it/You're worth it/Yeah, hell yeah/Let 'em know you know it/go and show you own it."

Carson, who starred in Netflix film Purple Hearts in July 2022 and in Freeform series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists in 2019, is best known for starring as Evie in the Disney film series The Descendants.