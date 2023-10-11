Soccer stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are calling it quits on their marriage.

Harris, 37, filed for divorce from Krieger, her wife and former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team teammate, Sept. 19 in Florida, People reported Wednesday.

Page Six confirmed Harris filed for divorce in September after nearly four years of marriage.

Harris, who retired from professional soccer in November 2022, said in her petition that her union with Krieger, 39, is "irretrievably broken."

Court documents show that Harris and Krieger "anticipate" reaching a settlement that will "resolve all financial issues." The pair also intend to sign a parenting plan for their two young children, daughter Sloane Phillips and son Ocean Maeve.

Harris and Krieger had announced Ocean's birth in August 2022.

Harris and Krieger met in 2010 and married in December 2019. Krieger announced her retirement from professional soccer in March and will play her last game with Gotham FC on Sunday.