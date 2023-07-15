General Hospital, Falcon Crest and Fashion House actress Morgan Fairchild has announced the death of her longtime beau, Mark Seiler.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sad News. I'm so sorry to let you know that my beloved life partner & fiance, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday," Fairchild, 73, wrote on Instagram Friday.

"He'd had Parkinson's for several years but it seems to be #LongCovid that killed him after his 3rd infection. He was a warm, brilliant & very funny man, and I am devastated. Hold your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am Sending Love To You All."

People.com said Seiler had been diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016 was cared for in a nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic of 2020-21.