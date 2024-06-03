AMC is giving a glimpse of Snowpiercer Season 4.

The network shared a teaser for the show's fourth and final season Monday.

Snowpiercer is a post-apocalyptic thriller based on the Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette graphic novel series, which was previously adapted as a 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-ho. Bong is an executive producer on the show.

The AMC adaptation takes place in world that has become a frozen wasteland, where the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in the series.

Season 3 ended with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice choosing to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.

Season 4 opens nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways. The teaser shows Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ben ( Iddo Goldberg ) encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie (Connelly) sends them off the train on a recon mission.

Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand also star, with Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov to join the cast.

Snowpiercer Season 4 premieres July 21 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. Season 3 will become available to stream Saturday on AMC+.