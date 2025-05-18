Oscar-winning actress Scarlett Johansson guest hosted the milestone 50th season of NBC's sketch-comedy series, Saturday Night Live, this weekend.

Her opening monologue turned into a cast sing-a-long about the ups and downs of working on the show -- where Johansson's husband Colin Jost is a writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor -- set to the tune of Billy Joel 's classic song, "Piano Man."

"Sing us a song, it's your monologue," they sang. "Sing us a song tonight. Cause we made 50 years of great memories every night."

She also appeared in several sketches that mined for laughs topics such as first-class air travel, local news broadcasters, Hollywood intimacy coordinators, press junkets and couples at a bar.

One of the most memorable segments saw her playing a woman pleasantly surprised to find herself in an elevator with real-life, former SNL star Mike Myers.

She fan-girled for a moment, which Myers politely tolerated, but then Kenan Thompson boarded the lift, playing disgraced rapper Kanye West , and immediately made Johansson and Myers feel uncomfortable with his loud, inappropriate chit-chat.

SNL also took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump's tour of the Middle East last week.

James Austin Johnson played the enthusiastic Trump, while Emil Wakim portrayed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"I love Dubai because they 'do-buy' a lot of weapons. But I've had a great trip here in the Middle East. It was very much a boys' trip. I don't think I saw a single woman. What's up with that?" Johnson as Trump said. "The women are all hiding. It's like a nation of Melanias."

Rapper Bad Bunny also provided the musical entertainment for Saturday's episode.