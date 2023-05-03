NBC said it will air a repeat episode of Saturday Night Live instead of a fresh edition this weekend because of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

"SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6," the network said in a statement Tuesday.

Former cast member Pete Davidson was set to guest host for the first time since leaving the sketch-comedy program last year after eight seasons.

The musical guest was to be Lil Uzi Vert.

SNL was scheduled to air new episodes for the next three weeks, wrapping up its 48th season on May 20.

The board of directors for the Writers Guild of America voted unanimously to call for a walkout effective just after midnight with picketing beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The union said the decision to strike came after it failed to reach an agreement after six weeks of negotiations with studios and streaming services

The strike is bringing an end to television production and most talk-show broadcasts until an agreement is reached.