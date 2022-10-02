Smile, a horror movie starring Sosie Bacon and Jessie T. Usher, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $22 million in receipts this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 is Don't Worry Darling with $7.3 million, followed by The Woman King at No. 3 with 7 million, Bros at No. 4 with $4.8 million and Avatar at No. 5 with $4.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ponniyin Selvan at No. 6 with $4 million, Barbarian at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Bullet Train at No. 8 with $1.4 million, DC League of Super-Pets at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Top Gun: Maverick at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies earned a total of about $55.8 million with Don't Worry Darling in the lead with $19.2 million. This weekend's Top 10 raked in about $56.6 miilion.