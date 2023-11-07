Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Slow Horses Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Gary Oldman

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. The show follows the Slow Horses, "a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House."

Season 3 adapts Real Tigers, the third book in Herron's series. The trailer shows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), "the brilliant but misanthropic leader" of the Slow Horses, and his team take on rogue MI5 agents.

"In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House of of MI5 itself," an official synopsis reads.

á¹¢á»páº¹ Di¬ri­si¹ and Katherine Waterston join the cast in Season 3.

Apple TV+ shared first-look photos for the season in September.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Slow Horses Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 1.