Six crew members were injured while filming a stunt scene for an upcoming sequel to the Oscar-winning film "Gladiator" in Morocco, reports said Saturday.

"While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the 'Gladiator' sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film, said in a statement to CNN and Variety.

"The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment."

Four of the crew members who were injured remain hospitalized and are being treated for burn injuries, Variety reported. No cast members were injured.

The original film won five awards at the Oscars in 2001, including for best picture, best costume design, best sound and best visual effects. Russel Crowe also netted the best actor award for starring in the film.

Crowe is not expected to return for the sequel because of events that occur in the first film.

Instead, the cast will welcome newcomers Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn while Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi will return to their roles.

Ridley Scott, who directed the first film, has also returned behind the camera.