Sister Wives star Christine Brown is engaged to be married.

The 50-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, David Woolley, on Thursday.

Brown shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her new fiance. Her engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife," she captioned the post.

Brown went public with her relationship with Woolley on Valentine's Day in February.

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner," she said on Instagram at the time.

Brown was previously in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown, who had three other wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown). Brown announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after 25 years together.

Brown has six children with Kody Brown: Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Paedon, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Kody Brown has also split from Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. He remains married to Robyn Brown, his legal wife.

Janelle Brown was among those to congratulate Brown and Woolley in the comments of Brown's post, writing, "Hurray!!!"

Brown and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series Sister Wives, which completed its 17th season in January.