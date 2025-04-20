Sinners is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is A Minecraft Movie with $41.3 million, The King of Kings at No. 3 with $17.3 million, The Amateur at No. 4 with $7.2 million and Warfare at No. 5 with $4.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Drop at No. 6, Colorful Stage! The Movie at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Pride & Prejudice at No. 8 with $2.7 million, The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 at No. 9 with $1.7 million and Snow White at No. 10 with $1.2 million.