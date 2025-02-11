Prime Video is previewing an upcoming romantic comedy starring Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley.

In Picture This, Ashley, 29, portrays a photographer, Pia, who is told that within five dates, she will encounter wins in both love and work.

However, both areas of her life become more messy when her ex boyfriend (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) enters the picture, a synopsis reads.

"What if I don't want to get married?" Pia asks her mother (Sindhu Vee) in the trailer, released Tuesday. "I'm building a life for myself. I don't need a man to do that."

Her sister (Anoushka Chadha), meanwhile, is getting married and hatches a plan to set Pia up with potential suitors who might accompany her to the wedding.

Picture This also stars Luke Fetherston, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray and Phil Dunster, and premieres on the streamer March 6.