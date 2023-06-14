Silo will return for a second season on Apple TV+.

The streaming service announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the sci-fi series for Season 2.

Silo is based on the Hugh Howey book series. The show takes place in a dystopian future where the surviving humans live in a giant silo that extends thousands of feet underground.

The TV series is created by Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner. Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins star.

Silo is "the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences," according to an official description.

Ferguson plays Juliette, an engineer who uncovers the mystery while seeking answers about a loved one's murder.

Silo premiered on Apple TV+ in May, with Episode 8 to be released Friday.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple's number one drama series," Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two."

Silo is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios.