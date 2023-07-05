Prime Video released the trailer for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Wednesday. The series premieres Aug. 7.

Alyla Browne and Alycia Debnam-Carey play Alice Hart at different ages. Young Alice loses her family in a fire, which the trailer suggests she may have started.

Sent to live with her grandmother, June (Sigourney Weaver), Alice uncovers more secrets about her family. The trailer keeps them vague, but June cryptically declares, "There's plenty of time to tell her the rest."

Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell and Frankie Adams also star in the Australia-set drama. The seven episode show is based on the Holly Ringland novel.

Made Up Stories, the production company behind Nine Perfect Strangers, also produces Lost Flowers, including executive producers Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky. Weaver is also an executive producer along with director Glendyn Ivin and showrunner Sarah Lambert.

Three episodes premiere Aug. 4 and one more each week making Sept. 1 the season finale.