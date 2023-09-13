Starz is giving a glimpse of Shining Vale Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a trailer for a new season of the horror comedy series Wednesday.

Shining Vale is created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. The show follows Pat (Courteney Cox) and Terry Phelps (Greg Kinnear), a couple who try to run from their problems by moving their dysfunctional family to small-town Connecticut, where Pat discovers their house is haunted.

Season 2 opens in the wake of Pat (Cox) landing in a psychiatric hospital for trying to murder her family with an ax.

"Pat went through extensive electroshock therapy, and when she returns home she meets a mysterious woman who introduces her to a host of ancient remedies used to 'cure' women of depression, including the apocryphal Smile Masks," an official synopsis reads.

The Phelps family "continue to be haunted by ghosts while Pat struggles to live with mental illness among a broken family, battling demons both internally... and externally."

Mira Sorvino, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey and Dylan Gage also star, while Judith Light, Allison Tolman and Sherilyn Fenn make appearances.

Shining Vale Season 2 premieres Oct. 13 at midnight EDT on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms and at 9 p.m. on Starz.