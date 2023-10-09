South Korean singer Taemin will release a new solo EP this month.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, announced his fourth mini album, Guilty, on Monday.

SHINee shared the news alongside a teaser image showing a person's feet standing next to what appears to be a white t-shirt on the ground.

Taemin will release Guilty on Oct. 30.

Guilty will mark Taemin's first solo release since the EP Advice in 2021. The singer's solo singles include "Move," "Day and Night," "Want," "Famous" and "Criminal."

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group released the album Hard in June, which coincided with its 15th anniversary.