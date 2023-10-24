South Korean singer Taemin is teasing his new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released a trailer for his video for the song "Guilty" on Tuesday.

The teaser opens with Taemin exploring and having fun with friends in nature. After Taemin takes a puff from an inhaler, the video changes to dark and dramatic scenes of the singer being locked away.

"Guilty" is the title track from Taemin's forthcoming solo EP of the same name. The singer will release the album and the full "Guilty" music video Oct. 30.

Taemin shared a mood clip for Guilty last week that shows him getting out and about during the summer.

The singer announced the EP earlier this month.

Guilty will mark Taemin's first solo release since the EP Advice in 2021.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group released the album Hard in June, which coincided with its 15th anniversary.