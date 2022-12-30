She Said is on its way to Peacock. The streamer announced today that the film starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will be available to watch starting on Jan. 6. In the movie, Mulligan plays Megan Twohey and Kazan plays Jodi Kantor, New York Times journalists who detailed the sexual assault allegations against former Miramax head Harvey Weinstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their reporting is considered one of the major factors in the nascent #MeToo movement, which sought to reveal and charge men in the workplace and elsewhere who were sexually harassing and/or sexually assaulting women.

Per the film's synopsis:

"From the Oscar-winning producers of 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight, Minari, Selma and The Big Short and the Oscar-nominated producer of Zero Dark Thirty and American Hustle, the film is based on the New York Times investigation by Kantor, Twohey and Rebecca Corbett, and the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

A testament to the power of investigative journalism, She Said details the journey of reporters and editors engaged in the unrelenting pursuit of the truth and highlights the courage of survivors and witnesses who chose to come forward to stop a serial predator in his tracks. Together, their commitment and fortitude sparked a national conversation, helped propel the #MeToo movement and fueled a reckoning of the system that had enabled him."

Maria Schrader directed the film from a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

She Said will be available to own digitally on Jan. 6, and on Blu-Ray and DVD on Jan. 10.