Zachary Levi, the actor known for his roles in Shazam!, Tangled and Chuck, announced on Instagram Sunday that his father, Darrell Pugh, has died.

"Though he fought valiantly until the end, my pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by family and friends," Levi posted.

"Watching any slowly die of cancer is one of the worst experiences I can attest to. But knowing that he is no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven, gives me so much peace and joy."

The 42-year-old actor also thanked well-wishers for their support during such a difficult time.

"Hug those you love. Hug 'em tight. Talk about everything you need to talk about. Say all the things. And when the time comes, release them to journey back to where it all began. Back to paradise. A place we'll all be so lucky to return to some day," Levi said.

Numerous celebrities were quick to offer Levi their condolences in the comments section of his post.

Mandy Moore wrote: "Sorry friend. Sending you and your family so much [heart emoji]."

James Gunn also posted a heart emoji in response to the sad news.

"Holding you so tightly friend," said Lucy Liu.