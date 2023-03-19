Shazam: Fury of the Gods is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $30.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Scream VI with $17.5 million, followed by Creed III at No. 3 with $15.4 million, 65 at No. 4 with $5.8 million and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania at No. 5 with $4.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Cocaine Bear at No. 6 with $3.9 million, followed by Jesus Revolution at No. 7 with $3.5 million, Champions at No. 8 with $3 million, Avatar: The Way of Water at No. 9 with $2 million and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 10 with $1.5 million.

This weekend's Top 10 earned a total of about $88 million, compared to the $113.4 million the highest performers raked in last weekend when Scream VI was No. 1.