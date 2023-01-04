Apple TV+ is developing a Shape Island stop motion animated series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced the show in a press release Wednesday.

Shape Island is based on the Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen picture books. Barnett and Klassen co-created the TV adaptation and serve as executive producers with Bix Pix Entertainment's Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges.

The new series follows serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship -- all while learning how to navigate one another's differences.

"Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes," an official description reads.

Shape Island premieres Jan. 20 on Apple TV+.

In addition, the children's series Helpsters will return with new episodes Friday. Season 3 will feature Andrea Martin, John Oliver, Tami Sagher, Nathan Lee Graham, Mario Cantone, Rebecca Naomi Jones and other guest stars.