Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed actress Shannen Doherty shared on Instagram Wednesday an update on her years-long cancer battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video showed the 52-year-old star with tears streaming down her cheeks while she is strapped to a table with her head immobilized.

She is being fed into a loud machine that will take images that will help properly size her for a mask she will wear when she undergoes radiation on her brain.

Medical personnel can be heard reassuring her.

"January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets [Metastatic Brain Tumors] in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain," Doherty wrote on Instagram after the experience.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all.... This is what cancer can look like."

Her celebrity friends took to the comments section of the post to wish her well.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar commented, "You are a warrior," while director Kevin Smith commented: "Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend. You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it's understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017.

In February 2020, Doherty confirmed her cancer had returned and was in stage 4.