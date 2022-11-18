Shania Twain will be honored at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

NBC and E! announced Friday that Twain will receive the Music Icon Award at the 48th annual awards show in December.

The Music Icon Award recognizes Twain's four-decade career and impact on the music industry.

Twain has released five studio albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. The singer is the top-selling female country pop artist of all time.

Christina Aguilera received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the 2021 ceremony.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon," Twain said in a statement. "I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going. I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!"

"Shania has paved the way for many multi-genre artists throughout her impressive career as the 'Queen of Country Pop.' Her music has withstood the test of time and her fans have multiplied over the years. We are delighted to honor her with this award, and can't wait to see her perform some of her greatest hits," NBCUniversal television and streaming SVP of entertainment live events Cassandra Tryon added.

In addition, Twain will perform a medley of her greatest hits and her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" at the PCAs.

The singer will release her sixth album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023.

The People's Choice Awards will take place Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.