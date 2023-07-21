Shakira was the big winner at the 2023 Premios Juventud awards show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old Columbian singer took home eight awards at the 20th annual ceremony Thursday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Premios Juventud, or the Youth Awards, honors Spanish-speaking celebrities in film, music, sports, fashion and pop culture. The awards show is presented by Univision.

Shakira's awards included Artist of the Youth -- Female, Best Pop/Urban song for "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" and Best Urban Track for "TQG" with Karol G.

"So grateful to all of you for these 8 awards!!! I didn't expect so much! Thank you @premiosjuventud," Shakira wrote on Instagram in Spanish.

In addition, Shakira was honored with the Agente de Cambio award, or Agent of Change award, for her philanthropic efforts. The singer established the Pies Descalzos Foundation in 1997 to help vulnerable children and disadvantaged communities in Columbia.

"We live in an ambiguous world, surrounded by good music, beauty, TikTok dances, filtered selfies. But there are realities that cannot be filtered or made up. There are places where people who are born poor die poor because they do not have the opportunity to receive a quality education," Shakira said in her acceptance speech.

"Places where, although it is still hard to believe, people are discriminated against because of their sexual preferences, the color of their skin or their social class. It is an imperfect world, but fortunately it is constantly changing. And that is a truth that cannot be wasted," she added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Shakira was joined by Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, her two sons with her ex-partner Gerard Pique, at the awards show.

The singer most recently released a single and music video for the song "Copa Vaci­a" with Manuel Turizo in June.