Amazon Studios has more 'heat' coming. They're producing Killer Heat with Joseph Gordon Levitt, Richard Madden and Shailene Woodley. Madden will play twin brothers on a Greek island in a love triangle with Woodley's character when things go violently wrong.

Levitt plays a detective who is known as The Jealousy Man. The film is based on a short story by Jo Nesbi¸, the Norwegian author best known for his Harry Hole detective novels.

Phillip Laci´te (Night of the Kings) is slated to direct with Roberto Bentivegna (House of Gucci) and Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies) penning the script.

Madden is also the star of Citadel, coming to Amazon on April 28. On the show, he and Priyanka Chopra play agents for the independent spy agency Citadel with is hoping to save the world from the evil machinations of a group called Manticore. He and Chopra are in India promoting the seven-episode first season.