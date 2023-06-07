The stars of Sex and the City are celebrating the show's 25th anniversary.

Sex and the City is a comedy-drama series following four friends, Carrie (Parker), Charlotte (Davis), Miranda (Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall), living in New York City. The series premiered in June 1998 and aired for six seasons on HBO.

Sex and the City inspired two films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010), along with the sequel series And Just Like That, which will return for a second season June 22 on Max.

Cattrall starred alongside Parker, Davis and Nixon in the original TV series and movies but did not return for And Just Like That.

On Tuesday, Parker celebrated the Sex and the City anniversary by sharing a photo of the "Carrie" necklace she wore on the show.

"It's our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ," she captioned the post.

Davis posted a video featuring a compilation of clips from the show.

"It is impossible to believe it has been 25 years! I consider myself the luckiest person in the world to be a part of this story that connects so many of us together. It has and continues to be a JOY! Thank you to all of you who have come along for the ride. We love you #satc25," she wrote.

Nixon shared a "how it started" vs. "how it's going" throwback photo of her character, Miranda, and a more recent picture of her today.

"I cannot believe Sex and the City premiered 25 years ago today," the star captioned the post. "Before the show I never thought anything as big and wonderful as this could happen to me. And now I can't imagine my life without it!"

"I know it holds a special place in so many of your hearts too, so thank you for watching. And get ready for season 2 of And Just Like That! #SATC25," she added.

Cattrall, who previously clashed with her cast mates, did not post for the anniversary. News broke last week, however, that Cattrall will reprise Samantha in And Just Like That Season 2.

Cattrall will also star with Miss Benny in the new Netflix series Glamorous.