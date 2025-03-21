Severance, the Apple TV+ thriller about a company that requires its employees to undergo a controversial procedure, has been renewed for Season 3, the streamer announced Friday.

The news comes after the Season 2 finale was released on the streamer Thursday.

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, a Lumon Industries employee who had a surgical procedure that split his memory. When he is at work he cannot remember anything about life outside the building, and when he leaves, he cannot remember work.

"This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself," an official synopsis reads.

The show also stars Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette, with Sarah Bock and Olafur Darri Olafsson joining the cast in Season 2.

"I couldn't be more excited to get back to work with Ben (Stiller), Dan (Erickson), the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole Severance team," Scott said in a press release.

Scott, Stiller and Severance creator Erickson are among the show's executive producers.

A short clip announcing the renewal Friday begins with an overhead shot of Helly (Lower), Mark, and Dylan (Cherry) working at their Lumon desks.