Severance, the Apple TV+ thriller about a company that requires its employees to undergo a controversial procedure, has been renewed for Season 3, the streamer announced Friday.
The news comes after the Season 2 finale was released on the streamer Thursday.
Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, a Lumon Industries employee who had a surgical procedure that split his memory. When he is at work he cannot remember anything about life outside the building, and when he leaves, he cannot remember work.
"This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself," an official synopsis reads.
