South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Seventeenth Heaven and a music video for the song "God of Music" on Monday.

The "God of Music" video shows Seventeen celebrate music as "a universal language" that brings people together.

Seventeen celebrated the song's release with a cheer video featuring the members.

Seventeenth Heaven also features the songs "SOS," "Diamond Days," "Back 2 Back," "Monster," "Yawn," "Headliner" and the "God of Music" instrumental version.

The EP is the group's first since FML, released in April.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.