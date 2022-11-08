South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the Japanese EP Dream and a music video for the title track of the same name on Tuesday.

The "Dream" video shows the members of Seventeen check in to a hotel, where they dream and dance under the stars.

Dream also features the Japanese versions of "Rock with You" and "All My Love" and a holiday version of "Darl+ing."

The EP is Seventeen's first official Japanese EP, which the group celebrated in a video for Spotify.

Seventeen will visit Japan this month as part of its Be the Sun world tour. The group will perform Nov. 19 and 20 in Osaka, Nov. 26 and 27 in Tokyo and Dec. 3 and 4 in Aichi.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.