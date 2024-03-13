South Korean boy band Seventeen will perform at Lollapalooza Berlin.

The K-pop group will take the stage at this year's music festival, which runs Sept. 7-8 at Olympiastadion and Olympiapark in Berlin.

Sam Smith, Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, The Chainsmokers, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and other artists will also perform.

Organizers announced the lineup Wednesday.

Seventeen will be the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Berlin.

At the 2022 Lollapalooza Chicago festival, BTS member J-Hope became the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. music festival. K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, also performed.

NewJeans became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2023.

Seventeen is known for such singles as "Don't Wanna Cry," "Left & Right," "Hot" and "God of Music." The group last released the EP Seventeenth Heaven in October 2023.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.