Serena Williams gave birth to a daughter. Williams' husband, Alex Ohanian announced the birth on X.com Tuesday.

Ohanian and Williams named their daughter Adira River Ohanian. Photos show their first daughter, 4-year-old Alexis Olympia, meeting Adira for the first time.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian quoted Isaiah 48:18, "Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."

Ohanian also thanked the medical staff who attended to Williams and Adira.

Williams announced her pregnancy in May and confirmed the gender of the baby on Aug. 1. The tennis superstar retired from the sport after the 2022 U.S. Open.