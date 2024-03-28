Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani is headed for divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ reported Wednesday that Lazkani filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, after nearly seven years of marriage.

People confirmed the news and said Lazkani cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split.

Lazkani is seeking spousal support and joint physical and legal custody of their two children, son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3, according to Page Six.

In a since-deleted 2017 post, Lazkani explained how she ended up moving to the United States from London after meeting Jeff Lazkani, the managing partner at Icon Media Direct.

"Almost 2 years ago I came to Los Angeles for what was meant to be a 'short break.' I stayed because I fell in love... It was the best decision I've ever made," she wrote.

Lazkani has scrubbed Jeff Lazkani from her social media.

Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality series following the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage in Los Angeles. Season 7 was released in November 2023.