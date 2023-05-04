Netflix is giving a glimpse of Selling Sunset Season 6.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Chrishell Stause , Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani and other cast members.

The preview teases new drama in Season 6, including a feud between Stause and Nicole Young.

"You took credit for two listings that I sold," Young accuses Stause in one scene.

"You're clearly out to get me, and I want to get to the bottom of it," Stause responds.

In addition, new cast member Bre Tiesi shakes up the office.

Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim also star.

Selling Sunset is a reality series that follows the agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles.

Season 6 premieres May 19.