Selena Gomez is showing her support for Hailey Bieber amid reported death threats and "hateful negativity."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old singer and actress spoke out Friday on Instagram Stories after Bieber, 26, reached out to her about the hate she's receiving online.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she said. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Selena Gomez spoke out after Hailey Bieber reached out to her about the hate she's receiving online. Photo via selenagomez/Instagram Stories

Gomez's fans have recently clashed with fans of Bieber, a model and the wife of Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber , and Kylie Jenner , a television personality and beauty mogul.

In February, Gomez shared a clip on Instagram Stories where she said she "accidentally laminated" her eyebrows too much. Jenner posted a selfie the same day where she wrote "this was an accident???" over her brows.

In addition, Jenner posted a screenshot of herself and Bieber with a closeup of their eyebrows.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Many social media users interpreted Jenner's posts as poking fun at Gomez, which Jenner denied Feb. 22 on TikTok.

"this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly," Jenner wrote.

"Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!" Gomez responded.

Gomez and Bieber previously shut down feud rumors by posing for a photo together at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022.