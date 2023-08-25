Selena Gomez has returned with new music.

The 31-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Single Soon" on Friday.

The "Single Soon" video opens with a voice message from Gomez's 10-year-old sister, Grace Teefey, who says, "Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all."

Gomez is seen breaking up with a beau by leaving a sticky note with the same message Jack Berger used during his split from Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and then meeting a group of friends for a night out dancing.

Gomez announced "Single Soon" in a post last week.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she said on Instagram.

"Single Soon" is Gomez's first song of 2023 and her first since "My Mind & Me," released in November 2022 for her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Gomez's most recent album, Rare, was released in January 2020.

The singer teased new music on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2022.

"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs because I'm good at that. But I'm ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to like it," she said.