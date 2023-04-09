Daytime Emmy-winning actress and celebrity chef Valerie Bertinelli has announced the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking will be the Food Network series' last.

Bertinelli said in an Instagram video she posted Saturday that she learned of the show's cancellation last summer, but didn't say anything because she hoped the network would reverse its decision.

"It has been one of the huge joys in my life to bring you this sweet little show, and I wish it wasn't so, but the final season of Valerie's Home Cooking start airing tomorrow on @foodnetwork," she wrote in a message alongside the clip.

"We loved making every single episode for you and I will really, really miss it. Thank you so much for watching!"

Season 14 of the show premieres on the network Sunday.

Bertinelli is also known for her work in the sitcoms One Day at a Time and Hot in Cleveland.