Diplo's gone country...again. The DJ is releasing his second album in the genre under his Thomas Wesley alter ego. On "Use Me: Brutal Hearts" the second single and video from Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant, Diplo partners with Dove Cameron, Sturgill Simpson and Sean Penn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video is set in what looks to be a Southern strip club but is actually a Los Angeles nightclub, Club Bahia. Cameron is onstage singing while bored-looking patrons watch women gyrate on poles and men ride a mechanical horse.

Penn, dressed in a suit and toting a cigarette and microphone, voices Simpson's part from the audience as the club's activities continue around him. Diplo doesn't perform or watch the performances but is shown making a cameo strolling through the club.

"To prepare for this new Thomas Wesley project, I went back to my father's house in Florida and I spent six months learning guitar, gettin' in touch with nature, working his boat when the shrimp were running on full moons at the trailer park," Diplo said in a statement acquired by Rolling Stone.

"I tried on a lot of cowboy hats. I rode a lot of motorcycles and horses basically reflected on my whole life and career and connection with this music... there was a lot. It all started in the swamps I was raised in. This is the greatest single piece of work I've ever done, I can promise you that."

Diplo says that Penn stepped in when another actor canceled the night before the video shoot.

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant comes out on April 28.