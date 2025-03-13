The first trailer for the new crime drama The City is Ours, starring Sean Bean, has been released ahead of its premiere later this month.

The City is Ours will air eight episodes, each an hour long, on Sundays in Britain beginning March 23, the BBC said in a press release. Sony Pictures Television will handle the global release.

The show follows Michael Kavanagh, played by James Nelson-Joyce, who has spent years working alongside Bean's gang leader, Ronnie Phelan, smuggling cocaine into Liverpool.

When a major shipment goes missing, their operation comes under threat, and tensions rise within the organization. Ronnie's son, Jamie, played by Jack McMullen, sees the disruption as an opportunity to take control and exclude Michael.

The story focuses on Michael's romantic relationship with Diana Williams (Hannah Onslow), the first woman he has ever loved, set against a battle for power with Jamie. The new trailer pits shots of Michael's pursuit for family against the inherent violence of involvement in a Liverpool drug gang.

The Left Bank Pictures production was created and written by Stephen Butchard, who created and developed the beloved historical drama The Last Kingdom. Saul Dibb, who directed The Sixth Commandment miniseries, serves as lead director.

"This is a story about family and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed," the BBC said in the news release. "It's a story about power: what we will do to secure and keep it."