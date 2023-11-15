Paramount+ announced Wednesday that SEAL Team will end with its upcoming seventh season. Season 7 will premiere sometime in 2024 and will be accompanied by a road show benefiting armed forces.
ADVERTISEMENT
SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian as Navy SEALs. Production on the final season will begin "shortly" according to Paramount+.
SEAL Team premiered on CBS in 2017. It was Boreanaz's first show immediately after the conclusion of Bones after 12 seasons. The show moved to Paramount+ in 2021.
Boreanaz, who is also an executive producer, said in a statement, "Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I'm proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.