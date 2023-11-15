Paramount+ announced Wednesday that SEAL Team will end with its upcoming seventh season. Season 7 will premiere sometime in 2024 and will be accompanied by a road show benefiting armed forces.

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz , Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian as Navy SEALs. Production on the final season will begin "shortly" according to Paramount+.

SEAL Team premiered on CBS in 2017. It was Boreanaz's first show immediately after the conclusion of Bones after 12 seasons. The show moved to Paramount+ in 2021.

Boreanaz, who is also an executive producer, said in a statement, "Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I'm proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today."