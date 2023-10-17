The Mexican horror film, Masacre en Teques, which screened in the Screamfest horror film festival, literally translates to Massacre in Teques. However the Americanized title, Teques Chainsaw Massacre, accurately conveys the fun spirit of the mayhem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film follows a group of film school students shooting a project over a weekend in Teques, Mexico. After a few crew members get picked off one by one, the students realize they're in trouble.

The film school characters are 100% accurate, but one doesn't need to have attended film school to get it. They're probably accurate to professional Hollywood, too.

Reynaldo (Juan Ugarte) is the know-it-all blowhard film snob who is chosen by professors to direct over more-qualified classmates. Those more-qualified include Virginia (Tatiana del Real), who also has to fend off other producers who want her to write scripts for free.

Virginia is friends with assistant director Tania (Florencia Rios), who really makes sure the filming runs smoothly, and Pau (Danae Reymund). Those three girls support each other on a set full of toxic masculinity.

There's also starlet prima donna Ana Cecilia Burgos (Jessica Ortiz) and leading man Martin (Jerry Velazquez), with whom Virginia feebly attempts to flirt.

The killer gets some of the obnoxious crew members, but also some of the most likable, so it's not a vicarious revenge film. After the more comedic first half, Masacre en Teques gets pretty brutal.

Once the remaining students know they're fighting for their lives, there's less room for jokes about their film school shenanigans. But, Masacre en Teques still is a solid slasher movie for the remainder.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The killer has a scarred face mask like Leatherface in the namesake Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and a scarred real face underneath. However, there's no family of killers like the Leatherface clan.

Most of the kills follow the slasher movie tradition of Friday the 13th movies. The viewer can see the elaborate makeup for the kill shot, but the camera doesn't dwell on the gore.

There are a few lengthier, torture porn scenes. The film saves the eponymous chainsaw for the finale.

Masacre en Teques has enough horror and irony to cross the subtitle barrier. Hopefully, it will find a U.S. distributor.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.