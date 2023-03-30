Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and other cast members from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will reunite for a Scott Pilgrim anime series at Netflix.

Netflix announced Thursday that it is developing an anime series featuring the voices of the original cast from the 2010 live-action film.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the new anime series are based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley. The story follows Scott Pilgrim, a 20-something musician who must defeat his love interest's evil exes in a battle of the bands.

The 2010 film was written by Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright and directed by Wright. Cera and Winstead played Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers, with the cast also including Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh and Jason Schwartzman.

Cera, Winstead, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Satya Bhabha, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman and Ellen Wong will reprise their roles as the voice cast for the Netflix series.

O'Malley and Ben David Grabinski, who illustrated the graphic novels, will serve as writers, executive producers and showrunners on the new series. Wright will also serve as executive producer, with Science SARU (Devilman Crybaby) as the animation studio.

"We're getting the band back together!" O'Malley and Grabinski said in a joint statement. "A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn't ask for a better team for this adventure. We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a wild ride."