Apple Original Films announced Tuesday that Killers of the Flower Moon will open wide in theaters Oct. 20. The studio also released two new posters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Pictures will handle theatrical distribution. The film was previously scheduled for a limited release Oct. 6, but will now go wide two weeks later instead.

Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Based on the David Grann book, the film is about the Reign of Terror murders of Osage Nation Native Americans in 1920 Oklahoma.

Martin Scorsese the adaptation he co-wrote with Eric Roth. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal star.

One poster shows DiCaprio and Gladstone in an embrace. The other shows De Niro and Gladstone standing together in a section of the poster, with a much larger closeup of DiCaprio to the left.

It will stream on Apple TV+ following the theatrical release.