Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has signed on to star in and executive produce the Prime Video adaptation of John Katzenbach's novel, Just Cause.

This marks Johansson's first major television acting role.

She will play a Florida reporter contacted by a death row prison inmate who insists he is innocent.

No other casting has been announced yet.

Christy Hall is writing and executive producing the limited series. She previously co-developed the Netflix series, I Am Not Okay With This.

Johansson had one of her first movie roles in the project when she was 10, playing the daughter of Connery's character.