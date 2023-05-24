Celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost walked the red carpet Tuesday.

The 38-year-old actress and 40-year-old actor and comedian attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Johansson's film Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson

Johansson wore a pink and white Prada dress with diamond starburst earrings, while Jost sported a black tuxedo. The couple were all smiles as they posed for photos.

Johansson was joined on the red carpet by Anderson and her Asteroid City co-stars Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks and Matt Dillon.

The premiere marked Johansson and Jost's first red carpet appearance together since the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021.

The couple married in October 2020 and welcomed their first child together, son Cosmo, in August 2021. Johansson also has a daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson also attended the Cannes Film Festival photo call for Asteroid City on Wednesday, where she discussed working with Anderson.

"You're in it," the actress said of being on set. "He very much creates the whole environment, and it's a physical, tangible, usable space."

"It feels very vibrant," she added. "It's very fulfilling."

Asteroid City is a sci-fi romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Anderson. The film takes place in 1955 and centers on a Junior Stargazer convention held in a fictional desert town.

Asteroid City opens in select theaters June 16 before a wide release June 23.