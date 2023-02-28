Savannah Guthrie takes off from 'Today' after positive COVID-19 test
UPI News Service, 02/28/2023
Savannah Guthrie had to leave the set of NBC's Today on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
Guthrie had showed up for the show, but was forced to leave after feeling sick. She took a COVID-19 test and the results were positive.
"its been an interesting morning for us. As we said Savannah left early she wasn't feeling great so she took a COVID test it came back positive so of course as soon as we found out she rushed home to rest up so love you, wishing you a speedy recovery," said co-host Sheinelle Jones.
Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 and had to take days off from Today in January 2022.
Early this January, Al Roker returned to Today after being hospitalized for blood clots in his lungs and legs.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.