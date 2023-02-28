Savannah Guthrie had to leave the set of NBC's Today on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Guthrie had showed up for the show, but was forced to leave after feeling sick. She took a COVID-19 test and the results were positive.

"its been an interesting morning for us. As we said Savannah left early she wasn't feeling great so she took a COVID test it came back positive so of course as soon as we found out she rushed home to rest up so love you, wishing you a speedy recovery," said co-host Sheinelle Jones.

Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 and had to take days off from Today in January 2022.

Early this January, Al Roker returned to Today after being hospitalized for blood clots in his lungs and legs.