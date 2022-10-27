"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party," executive producers Rogen and Evan Goldberg said in a statement Wednesday.
"But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we've decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It's got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it's exactly what the world needs right now."
Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who co-wrote the movie with Rogen and Goldberg, serve as showrunners on the series.
