Sarah McLachlan is going on tour in 2024.

The 55-year-old singer-songwriter will mark the 30th anniversary of her album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy with a new North American tour.

McLachlan announced the news in a video Monday where she poked fun at her commercials for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

"Next summer I'm swapping singing for puppies for singing to people and heading back out on the road on the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th anniversary tour," the star said.

"I'll be playing the album in its entirety, along with some of my greatest hits -- hopefully all of your favorites and maybe a few new ones," she added. "I really can't wait to see you out there on the road!"

The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th anniversary tour kicks off with a pair of shows May 25 and 26 in Seattle and concludes July 6 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

Fumbling Towards Ecstasy is McLachlan's third studio album and was released in October 1993. The album features the singles "Possession," "Hold On" and "Good Enough."