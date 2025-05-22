The trio reprise their roles as fashionable New Yorkers Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively.
According to an official synopsis, the reboot finds the women "navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 50s in New York City."
Parker, 60, wore a Vivienne Westwood navy dress with a corseted bodice to the photo call at New York City's Crane Club. Nixon, 59, wore a mint-hued gown with large bow at the neckline and feathered detailing. Davis, 60, wore a strapless dress adorned with cream colored flowers.
