Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating one year of marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyland, an actress known for Modern Family, marked the occasion Sunday by dedicating a post to Adams, a Bachelorette alum and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, on Instagram.

Hyland, 32, shared a photo from her wedding to Adams, 39, that shows them emoting for the camera.

"One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You're my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I'm with you," she captioned the post. "Marriage is most fun I've ever had because I get to be married to you."

Adams also posted wedding photos, including one that shows Hyland's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating their ceremony.

"Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife. I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say," he wrote.

Hyland and Adams married at a California winery in 2022 after delaying their wedding multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple got engaged in July 2019 after two years of dating. The pair first met after Adams slid into Hyland's DMs on Twitter.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hyland played Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, while Adams appeared in JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.