Atonement, Brooklyn and Little Women star Saoirse Ronan has signed on to star in Steve McQueen's World War II drama Blitz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Production on the New Regency and Apple TV+ film is set to begin later this year.

It is based on an original idea from writer-director McQueen.

McQueen previously worked with production company New Regency on his celebrated films, 12 Years a Slave and Widows.

No other casting has been announced yet and details about the character Ronan will play had not been disclosed.

Grand Budapest Hotel alum Ronan will also soon be seen in Foe and See How They Run.